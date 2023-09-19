Liberia: 2023 Elections a Significant Test for Liberia

-EU Election Observation Mission

The European Union Election Observation Mission in Liberia to observe the October 10, 2023 elections says the pending elections represent a significant test for the democratic consolidation of the country.

"I believe it is important for the European Union to accompany the Liberian people in this process", Chief Observer, Mr. Andreas Schieder, said in a press conference here Friday, 15 September.

Mr. Schieder is hopeful that state authority, political parties, and all candidates will play their part in promoting credible, peaceful, transparent and inclusive electoral process.

The EU Observation Mission here at the invitation of Liberian authorities arrived in Monrovia on 27 August with a team of 10 analysts to observe and assess the general elections against national law, commitments and obligations for democratic elections deriving from international and regional standards, as well as good practices for democratic elections.

"We already deployed since last week 20 Long-Term Observers all over Liberia", Chief Observer Schieder reveals.

The Observation Team has already met various stakeholders including the National Elections Commission, Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Associate Justice, Presidential Candidates, civil society representatives, and the media.

"After several meetings in Monrovia, I can see the state or preparations of the institutions in charge of elections as well as the candidates and political parties. Our long-term observers deployed in all 15 counties already met various stakeholders and are preparing and sending us comprehensive evidence-based reports from their areas of observation", said the EU Chief Observer.

He says close to Election Day, an additional 40 Short-Term Observers will reinforce the EU EOM that will have around 100 observers on the ground, including members of the European Parliament and EU diplomats accredited in Liberia from Member States, as well as from Canada and Norway.

Liberians go to Presidential and General Elections on October 10 with a total of 20 candidates in the race, including one female and incumbent President George Weah.

