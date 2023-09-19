Ghana: Health Personnel, Institutions in GA/R Receive Exceptional Performance Award

A total of 10 health professionals in the Greater Accra Region were on Monday awarded for their exceptional performance and contributions to improved healthcare delivery in the region.

Likewise, four Ghana Health Service (GHS) institutions were also awarded for excellent service delivery to their clients in the year 2022.

They include the Korle Klottey District Health Directorate (DHD) which won the best performing DHD; Achimota Hospital, best performing primary level hospital; Adenta-Amanfrom Health Centre, best performing health centre and Palas Town Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS)-Anyaa in the Ga Central Municipality, which emerged the best performing CHPS in the region.

The recognition was under the "GHS Excellence Awards" instituted last year to award staff and institutions across the country as a means of motivation and improving Ghana's progress on global and local health targets.

The awards scheme, designed to honour excellence at the district and regional levels of the healthcare system is expected to be climaxed with a national ceremony by the end of the year to decorate overall best performing health professionals and institutions.

Dr Charity Sarpong, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services, said the initiative was part of a larger GHS rebranding project to improve health outcomes and accelerate progress towards universal health coverage (UHC).

She said the awards would help promote excellence in professionalism, innovation, good governance, efficiency and best practices in the health sector.

"The goal of the awards scheme is to improve and sustain quality healthcare delivery in the country, encourage high patronage of the services provided by GHS, recognise outstanding performance of individuals, staff and health facilities in healthcare delivery, motivate health workers at all services level to perform at their best and foster strong partnerships and collaboration with stakeholders to enhance participation in healthcare delivery," she said.

The chairperson of the GHS National Excellence Awards Committee, Ms Araba Kudiabor, in a remark said the awards was to motivate, recognise and acknowledge health workers for their remarkable performance and sustain gains made in the delivery of quality health services across the country.

"Our goal is to build a sense of national pride, patriotism and professionalism in our public-sector health workers and urge them to give their all to help improve quality healthcare system and the health of the good citizens of our country," she said.