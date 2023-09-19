Ghana: Woman Dies in Road Accident At Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

A tragic accident near the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) tower, at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra, has resulted in the death of an unidentified female passenger.

The accident occurred when an Urvan, a sprinter and a taxi collided. Three other individuals, suffered injuries and were promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention.

According to an eyewitness account provided to an Accra Based Station, UTV, the Urvan driver failed his brake, leading to the collision of the sprinter and taxi, all of which were traveling in the same direction.

The eyewitness further said that the Urvan driver, in charge of the vehicle with registration number GR-6313- 19, fled the scene.