Nigeria: Tears As Popular Music Producer Dies At 57 in Lagos

19 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efe Onodjae

Ajegunle residents in Lagos were overcome with grief upon hearing the news of the passing of John Oboh, a renowned music producer, director, and musician known as Mighty Mouse. He breathed his last at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, Lagos, on Monday.

Reports say hundreds of residents gathered, weeping, as they paid tribute to Mighty Mouse for his selfless service to the community.

Mighty Mouse, who recently changed his stage name to Lion King John 1, is said to have succumbed to a terminal liver ailment.

The deceased, originally from Ishian in Edo State, had, prior to his passing, shared with this reporter that, as a music producer and director, he played a pivotal role in the album productions of artists like Daddy Showkey, Daddy Fresh, African China, Oritse Femi, Marvelous Benji, Nico Gravity, and others.

Mighty Mouse, whose family member, identified as Sunny, described as "a man whose generosity knew no bounds," released his first album with Remie in a duet titled "Repatriation Tyme" in the '90s.

Although he preferred to be called a prophet, Mighty Mouse was also an activist advocating for the emancipation and repatriation of every Black person in the diaspora. He believed that regardless of where they were, all Black people were Africans and should return to their roots in Africa, a continent rich in talents and mineral resources.

In his upcoming solo album, titled "Back to You," the entertainment philanthropist, known for allowing musicians to use his recording studio named Jahohah free of charge, aimed to address the ongoing brutal killings in Nigeria and Africa at large. He attributed the rise in terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery in Nigeria to foreign-supplied weapons used by Africans to harm each other.

Mighty Mouse is survived by his wives, children, and grandchildren."

