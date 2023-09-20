Nigeria: Foreign Entities Illegally Mining Nigeria's Gold, Other Minerals, Tinubu Tells UNGA

Nigeria at 78th UNGA: Nigeria is planning to disband "extremist groups on our turf," President Tinubu tells the UN General Assembly.

"This is my first address before the General Assembly. Permit me to say a few words on behalf of Nigeria, on behalf of Africa, regarding this year's theme," said Commander-in-Chief and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu. He was speaking on the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, which will run until 26 September. He sought to highlight several points important to him.

On Nigeria's national security, President Tinubu said foreign actors have been knocking on Nigeria's door. "Foreign entities abetted by local criminals who aspire to be petty warlords have drafted thousands of people into servitude to illegally mine gold and other resources. Billions of dollars meant to improve the nation now fuel violent enterprises. If left unchecked, they will threaten peace and place national security at grave risk."

PREMIUM TIMES has reported how illegal mining activities are prevalent in many Nigerian states including Zamfara, Osun and Plateau. The foreign firms, usually Chinese, connive with local leaders and sometimes armed groups to take control of large expanses of minerals-filled land.

At the UNGA, Mr Tinubu voiced his planned approach to armed groups. "Mercenaries and extremists with their lethal weapons and vile ideologies invade our region from the north" he said, "harmful traffic undermines the peace and stability of an entire region," and there are plans to disband "extremist groups on our turf."

Mr Tinubu said about Niger, where a coup recently sacked President Mohamed Bazoum. "We are negotiating with the military leaders. As Chairman of ECOWAS, I seek to help re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in our region. I extend a hand of friendship to all who genuinely support this mission."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our entire region is locked in protracted battle against violent extremists. In the turmoil, a dark channel of inhumane commerce has formed. Along the route, everything is for sale. Men, women, and children are seen as chattel," Mr Tinubu said.

Highlighting challenges which other African states are facing, he said about the Democratic Republic of the Congo, "The Democratic Republic of the Congo has suffered this for decades, despite the strong UN presence there. The world economy owes the DRC much but gives her very little."

He added, "The mayhem visited on resource-rich areas does not respect national boundaries. Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, CAR, the list grows."

He closed his speech with how he characterizes Africa: "Africa is not a problem to be avoided nor is it to be pitied. Africa is nothing less than the key to the world's future."

This is President Tinubu's first participation at the UN annual General Assembly. He was sworn in as president of Africa's largest country on 29 May although his victory is still being challenged by two of his major opponents in court.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise in US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe