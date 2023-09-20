Nigeria: Peter Obi Flags Off LP Governorship Campaign in Bayelsa

"As I was coming from Port Harcourt to Yenagoa, you will see poverty, Nigeria has failed Bayelsa in 57 years after oil was discovered."

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has flagged off the party's campaign for the 11 November governorship poll in Bayelsa State.

Mr Obi, who spoke alongside the National Chairperson of LP, Julius Abure, in Yenagoa, assured the people that the party's candidate, Udengs Eradiri, would emerge victorious at the poll.

He said the party had an overwhelming support base in the state coupled with its performance and excellence, and urged the people of Bayelsa to come out en masse and vote for Mr Eradiri as the next governor of the state.

He described the process that produced Mr Eradiri as the party's governorship candidate in the state as credible.

"What Nigeria is lacking is verification and that is one of its major problems. If you don't know where you are coming from that means you don't know where you are going.

"As I was coming from Port Harcourt to Yenagoa, you will see poverty, Nigeria has failed Bayelsa in 57 years after oil was discovered.

"After Sokoto as the poorest state, then Bayelsa is the next. The state suffered from one of the worst flooding incidents last year, in the history of Nigeria."

The LP chairperson, Mr Abure, said he was confident that his party would form the next government in Bayelsa.

He said that the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress had failed Nigerians and the people of the state in particular.

He said: "We will change the economic narratives of Bayelsa state. Eradiri is the only governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Bayelsa state.

"LP is founded on integrity and performance. PDP and APC have failed. We have tried PDP and APC and they failed.

"Their results are insecurity, poverty and infrastructural decay. The Labour Party has come to change the narratives. Vote Udengs Eradiri, vote LP come November 11," he said.

Speaking after the party's flag was handed over to him, Mr Eradiri promised to fix the state if he wins the election.

He said his programme is to engage the people and reach out to those in the rural areas about his ambition.

Mr Eradiri promised not to play politics with the development of Bayelsa, but to ensure a better life if he is elected governor.