Kenya: Biden Hails President Ruto's Willingness to Send Security Personnel to Haiti

20 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

New York — US President Joe Biden has hailed President William Ruto's willingness for Kenya to serve as the lead nation for the UN-backed security support mission in Haiti.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Biden described President Ruto's leadership in the matter as out standing and urged the United Nations Security Council to authorize the mission.

"The United Nations must continue to preserve peace, prevent conflict and alleviate human suffering and we embrace nations stepping up to lead on new ways."

