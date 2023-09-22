Kenya: Haiti's Cry for Help Echoes at the United Nations in Ruto's Powerful Speech

New York City — In a passionate plea for international assistance, Kenyan President William Ruto addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, drawing attention to the dire situation in Haiti.

President Ruto's speech emphasized the urgent need for global solidarity and collective action to address the suffering of the Haitian people.

Already, the president has committed his country to lead a multinational force in Haiti to combat gang warfare.

"As the leading nation in the U.N.-backed security mission in Haiti, we are committed to deploying a specialized team to comprehensively assess the situation and formulate actionable strategies that will lead to long-term solutions," Ruto said Wednesday at a ceremony establishing diplomatic ties with the Caribbean nation, held on the sidelines of the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders. Haiti's prime minister, Ariel Henry, attended. Henry requested the deployment of such a force a year ago.

At the UNGA meeting, President Ruto began by acknowledging Haiti's historical significance as the first nation to achieve independence through a successful slave revolt against colonial tyranny. He expressed deep empathy for the Haitian people, who continue to grapple with the bitter legacy of slavery, colonialism, sabotage, and neglect.

In a powerful indictment of the international community's response to Haiti's plight, President Ruto stated that the world had thus far failed the Haitian people terribly. He underscored the isolation, neglect, and betrayal that have marred Haiti's history and called for immediate action to rectify this injustice.

President Ruto's speech was a stark reminder that Haiti, the first nation in the Western Hemisphere to abolish slavery and declare independence, is still suffering profoundly. His words echoed the sentiments of countless humanitarians and advocates who have long called for increased global attention and assistance for the beleaguered nation.

Haitian police forces have been largely overwhelmed by gangs, leading experts to estimate that these criminal groups now exert significant control over approximately 80% of the capital city, Port-au-Prince. This surge in gang influence has been particularly pronounced since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

The Kenyan President's call to action for Haiti was clear and unequivocal. He implored the international community not to turn a blind eye to Haiti's desperate situation. He called for a concerted effort to support the Haitian people in regaining their political and socioeconomic footing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ruto stressed that stability, peace, and security must form the foundation upon which sustainable development and climate action stand. This perspective underscores the vital importance of addressing Haiti's security challenges to pave the way for broader recovery and prosperity.

President Ruto's speech was a poignant reminder that the challenges facing Haiti are not isolated but emblematic of broader global disparities. He urged the world to show up in the spirit of solidarity, echoing his commitment to mobilize with other nations to support Haiti's resurgence.

"President Ruto called on the "TheUnited Nations to expedite the delivery of a multinational security support framework for Haiti. His plea for global assistance is especially crucial given the ongoing security concerns and political instability that have hindered the nation's progress," he said

President Ruto's passionate advocacy for Haiti reflects a growing recognition among world leaders of the need to address the nation's longstanding struggles comprehensively. His speech serves as a stark reminder of the international community's moral obligation to support Haiti in its journey toward stability, security, and prosperity.

As the world's attention is drawn to Haiti once more, President Ruto's address has reignited hopes that the international community will answer Haiti's cry for help and work collectively to ensure a brighter future for this historic nation.