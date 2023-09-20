Ghana: Election 2024 - Adwoa Safo to Contest Dome-Kwabenya Seat Again

19 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The NPP Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has announced her intentions to contest again in the 2024 election.

Ms Safo, who first entered Parliament in 2012, publicly apologised to the President, the Vice President, and the leadership of the NPP over the past week for what she said were actions that affected the party.

She was away for almost a year, leaving a vacuum in Parliament and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, where she served as Minister.

Speaking to journalists after touring her constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo said she had already informed the party of her intentions to run again.

"Politics is a game of numbers, if it's the will of God and the people want me, I will run again," she said.

The New Patriotic Party expressed its approval of the public apology made by the MP.

The Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, stated that her apology was viewed positively and contributes to the party's image.

"She has done something positive and the party welcomes her apology," Haruna Mohammed said.

However, some New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency said they have taken the apology by Member of Parliament, Sarah AdwoaSafo, with a pinch of salt.

The NPP Constituency Secretary for Dome-Kwabenya, Theophilus Larbi, described her apology as habitual, adding that her re-election as parliamentary candidate for the next general elections could adversely affect the party's chances in the constituency.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.