Ghana: Nana Hemaa Awindor Calls On Government to Remove Taxes On Sanitary Pad

18 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Executive Director for the Obaapa Development Foundation, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awinder has urged government to take swift action to eliminate taxes on sanitary pads.

The plea comes amid the growing request from activists, individuals, and civil society organizations, pushing for a more accessible menstrual hygiene products for women and girls across the nation.

She made this call during the Obaapa Women and Children's Day celebration at La, Accra on Wednesday.

It was aimed at enhancing the education and well-being of children and women in La, Accra.

The event, attended by more than 300 students from various schools in the community, provided a platform where children felt safe and empowered to stand against gender violence, to promote menstrual conversation and tackle issues surrounding teenage pregnancy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, Nana Hemaa Awindor not only called for the removal of taxes on sanitary pads but also echoed the importance of providing free sanitary materials to girls in need. According to her this will help alleviate the financial burdens that often deter girls from attending school during their menstrual cycles.

She emphasized the urgency of the request, stating that government must act quickly to eliminate taxes the taxes.

"At this point in time is crucial for government to scrub taxes on sanitary pads and also make sanitary pad free for school girls to help keep them in school", she said.

She further explained "the removal of taxes on sanitary pads must be coupled with the provision of free sanitary pads to create a comprehensive strategy that not only ensures accessibility but also supports girls' education and overall well-being"

This holistic approach, she argued, would serve as a compelling incentive for girls to attend school consistently, just as the way free meals in schools encourage regular attendance.

Her call to action resonates with the ongoing national dialogue on the importance of menstrual hygiene and its impact on the education and empowerment of girls and women.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.