Ghana: Nana Hemaa Awindor Calls On Government to Remove Taxes On Sanitary Pad

The Executive Director for the Obaapa Development Foundation, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awinder has urged government to take swift action to eliminate taxes on sanitary pads.

The plea comes amid the growing request from activists, individuals, and civil society organizations, pushing for a more accessible menstrual hygiene products for women and girls across the nation.

She made this call during the Obaapa Women and Children's Day celebration at La, Accra on Wednesday.

It was aimed at enhancing the education and well-being of children and women in La, Accra.

The event, attended by more than 300 students from various schools in the community, provided a platform where children felt safe and empowered to stand against gender violence, to promote menstrual conversation and tackle issues surrounding teenage pregnancy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, Nana Hemaa Awindor not only called for the removal of taxes on sanitary pads but also echoed the importance of providing free sanitary materials to girls in need. According to her this will help alleviate the financial burdens that often deter girls from attending school during their menstrual cycles.

She emphasized the urgency of the request, stating that government must act quickly to eliminate taxes the taxes.

"At this point in time is crucial for government to scrub taxes on sanitary pads and also make sanitary pad free for school girls to help keep them in school", she said.

She further explained "the removal of taxes on sanitary pads must be coupled with the provision of free sanitary pads to create a comprehensive strategy that not only ensures accessibility but also supports girls' education and overall well-being"

This holistic approach, she argued, would serve as a compelling incentive for girls to attend school consistently, just as the way free meals in schools encourage regular attendance.

Her call to action resonates with the ongoing national dialogue on the importance of menstrual hygiene and its impact on the education and empowerment of girls and women.