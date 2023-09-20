Nigeria: 1, 000 Hunters Mobilised to Dislodge Bandits in Bauchi Communities

20 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman (Abuja) & Adamu Imam (Bauchi)

Over 1,000 hunters have been mobilised to join the fight against rising cases of banditry and dislodge the bandits from their hideouts inside the jungles at Lame area in Gumau, Toro Local Government in Bauchi state.

In a chat with Trust TV, the District Head of Lame who is also the Sarkin Yakin Bauchi, Aliyu Yakubu Lame, implored the village heads in the district to pay special attention to the fight against kidnappers and bandits besieging the communities.

The monarch, who said the state government and security agencies had been supportive in fighting the banditry in the state, asked all the citizens to be part of the push out of the criminals and be vigilant of new faces in their areas.

"Because they (bandits) are not living in the remote areas, they live on the hilltops and inside the bushes. Involving hunters in the fight against banditry has started yielding positive results," he said.

In the meantime, the mobilised hunters explained their usual encounters with the kidnappers and bandits while using local weapons, with limited resources.

Leader of the hunters in Gumau, Malam Inuwa said, "We work alongside vigilante groups but we are more familiar with the terrain. We patiently search deep inside the jungles and endure all the stress because we vow not to retreat or surrender until we get them.

"We need assistance to fuel our motorbikes to continue the onslaught against the criminals. We put a lot of effort into getting the job done. Thank God, the Sarkin Yaki is doing well for us," he added.

Daily Trust reported on Sunday that residents of a number of communities have been on edge as abduction cases have surged unabated in recent months.

The seven worst-hit local governments are Toro, Ningi, Alkaleri, Jama'are, Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Bogoro.

The situation prompted Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of the state to make a request to the Air Force Base in Bauchi to begin an air patrol on the criminals' hiding forests due to the gravity of the issue.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.