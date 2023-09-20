Sierra Leone: President Bio and His Delegation in Washington

President Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the First Lady of Sierra Leone Dr. Fatima Bio, and the President's delegation arrived this afternoon September 14th, 2023 in the Political Capital City of United States of America.

President Julius Maada Bio and his delegation will engage in high level meetings in Washington, DC.

Additionally, President Bio will deliver a Public Lecture at American University in Washington, DC, where the President will take questions and answers from the American public.

Moreover, President Bio will engage the Sierra Leone Diaspora, and friends of Sierra Leone in a Town Hall meeting in Washington, DC.

In the President's delegation are the Chief Minister Dr. Moinina David Sengeh, Finance Minister Sheku Fantamadi Bangura, Foreign Minister Timothy Musa Kabbah, Water Resources Minister Dr. Hannah Max Kaine, Minister of Gender Dr. Isata Mahoi, Minister of Information and Civic Education Hon. Chernoh Bah, Hon. Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, Hon. Alpha Kanu, Deputy Minister of Justice Alpha Sesay, and the Press Secretary Hon. Solomon Jamiru.

The Minister of Information and Civic Education Hon. Chernor Bah will engage the United States Media in both New York and Washington, DC.

The President of Sierra Leone and his delegation were received in Washington, DC by Ambassador Sidique Abou-Bakar Wai, Sierra Leone's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Imran Kanu, Deputy Ambassador Sheku Mesalie, Head of Chancery Rakie Macarthy, Sierra Leone's Honorary Consuls in United States, and Mr. George Hamilton, Sierra Leone's Consul General in Miami.