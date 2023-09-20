Sierra Leone: Three Jailed 20 Years Each for Rape

Justice Alhaji Momoh-Jah Stevens has sentenced Saidu Sesay, Alfred Bangura and Foday Sesay to twenty years imprisonment each after they were found guilty of conspiracy to rape and rape contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone

The accused were before the court on two counts indictment of conspiracy to rape and rape contrary to Section 6 of Sexual Offences Act, 2012 Act No. 12 of 2012, as repealed and replaced by Section 4 (a) (ii) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2019, Act No. 8 of 2019.

State Prosecutor, Y.I. SESAY, had alleged that the accused persons on the 19th day of October 2018, in Freetown, conspired together and with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit rape.

The state prosecutor made an application upon the accused's arraignment for them to be tried by a judge alone instead of a judge and a jury of which Justice Momoh Jah Stevens granted the said application

They denied the allegation and the state prosecutor led in evidence a number of witnesses including the victim in support of his case.

According to the cictim, a businesswoman, she was returning home between 1am to 2am after watching movie to her neighbour and as soon as she entered her premise, she was suddenly attacked by the accused persons.

The victim further testified that she was stripped naked, pinned down and the 1st accused penetrated his penis into her vagina, whilst she was being physically suppressed by the 2nd and 3rd accused persons.

He said the victim said the same modus operandi was followed in suppressing her when the 2nd accused penetrated his penis into her virgina, adding that the 3rd accused also penetrated his penis into virgina.

According to the sictim, she was rescued by a neighbour who heard her screaming, rushed to her premise and shouted for help.

According to the Victim she knows the Accused persons herein very well as they are also resident in the same neighborhood.

Justice Stevens said the prosecution closed it case after all their witness had testified and they tendered the medical endorsed report which indicates that the victim was suffering from pain in her virgina.

In the case of the defense, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd accused relied on their statements to the Police.

He said the offence was committed against an adult victim without her consent contrary to Section 6 of the Sexual Offences 2012. 'The prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.'