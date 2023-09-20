Sierra Leone: September 11 Protest - 33 Remanded for Riotous Conduct

33 accused persons including Abubakarr Kargbo, Ibrahim Amidu Jalloh, Mohamed Kamara, Fatmata Sesay, Alisha Kanu, Fatmata Conteh and others, are currently facing trial at the Ross Road Court No.3 before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh for alleged riotous conduct.

The accused persons made their first appearance before the court on five counts ranging from conspiracy to commit a crime, unlawful procession, incitement, riotous conduct and disorderly behavior, contrary to Section 12 of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965 as repealed and replaced by Section 12 (a) of Act No 15 of 1973.

It was alleged that the accused persons on the 11th September 2023, in the east-end part of Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit unlawful procession.

It was further alleged that on the same date and place, the accused persons were found in an unlawful procession without lawful authority and that they did incite members of the public to breach the peace.

It was also alleged that the accused persons on the same date and place, behaved in a riotous manner and disorderly.

When the charges were read and explained to them, they pleaded not guilty.

After the charges were read to the accused persons, lead prosecutor, DSP Erick A Deen asked the magistrate to give him short adjourned date for him to bring his witnesses in court to testify in respect of the matter.

Before the adjourned date, lead defense counsel, M.Bayraytay, applied for bail on behalf of the accused persons, but was objected by the prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Daboh refused the accused persons bail and remanded them to the Male and Female Correctional Centres until the 21st September 2023, for the prosecutor to lead his first prosecution witness.