Nigeria: IOM, Govt Repatriate155 Stranded Nigerian Migrants From Libya

20 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the federal government, repatriated 155 Nigerian irregular migrants stranded across various parts of Libya.

This is contained in a statement issued by the IOM on Wednesday in Lagos.

The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, late Tuesday evening on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

It added that of 155 returnees that arrived, 125 were females, 22 males and eight infants.

IOM said that officials of he National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Port Health Service, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRM) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were at the airport to receive the returnees.

