Nigeria: Northern Elders Welcome Tinubu's Appointment of Baba-Ahmed

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said it has received information that its director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba -Ahmed, has been appointed as special adviser, Political Matters in the Office of Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

The forum in a statement signed by the director general, Prof D. D. Sheni and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday welcomed this development, and congratulated him on this appointment.

"The forum sees this appointment as a signal of the willingness of the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to tap into competences and experiences of Nigerians which abound all over the country," he said.

The forum hoped that the Presidency will fully utilise the extensive experiences of Dr Baba-Ahmed in administration and governance for the betterment of the country.

Tinubu appointed the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, as the Special Adviser On Political Matters in the office of Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Baba-Ahmed, who is the elder brother of the running mate to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, disclosed this on Monday in a post on his X handle.

He said he was honoured to be given the chance to contribute to nation building. He tweeted, "It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP.

"This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country around. I am honoured and humbled. Please pray for me and Nigeria."