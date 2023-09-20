Liberia: Pres. Weah Addresses Last Unga in His First Term On Wednesday As Liberia Prepares for General and Presidential Elections

Monrovia — If not re-elected, this would be Pres. George Weah's last address to the UN General Assembly as President of Liberia. This address comes less than a month to the conduct of the country's inaugural self-sponsored presidential election which would be held in the absence of international peacekeepers.

Pres. Weah left Liberia on September 14 for New York where he is expected to join his counterparts from all parts of the world to engage in the annual high-level General Debate under the theme, "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all."

Amidst a multitude of global challenges, spanning from the pressing issue of climate change to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, whose economic ramifications are notably felt by African nations including Liberia, President Weah is anticipated to pivot his focus towards Liberia's future, with a particular spotlight on the forthcoming elections.

The October 10 elections come at a precarious time for West Africa, with recent coups posing a threat to regional stability and democratic governance. Therefore, the successful and peaceful conduct of these elections is not only critical for Liberia's future but could also serve as a beacon of hope for the entire region.

During this year's Independence Day Celebration on July 26, which was held under the theme: "Giving our People Hope for a Violence Free, Fair, Transparent, Inclusive and Credible Elections", Pres. Weah said the theme for this year's celebration was of special significance as it comes on the heels of the nation's preparations for elections, reiterating his commitment to uphold and preserve the peaceful democracy of Liberia.

He said: "Today, we have a collective duty to uphold and defend our constitution and I pledge to do that with all my ability.

"The theme of this year's celebration is also a reminder to do our duty to country and to God.

"And I reiterate my commitment to preserving the peace of the country which has been sustained since the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) on Aug. 18, 2003, in Accra, Ghana.

"The presidential and general elections will be credible, reflect the voice of the people of Liberia, and will meet international and national standards."

At this year's General Assembly, Pres. Weah is likely to affirm his commitment to constitutional term and his pledge to uphold the tenets of democracy during these elections.

Meanwhile, outside the matters concerning the elections, Pres. Weah is also expected to address issues confronting his government and efforts made by his government in achieving the Sustaining Development Goal and Agenda 2030.