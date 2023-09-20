Nigeria: Party Supporters Optimistic As Tribunal Delivers Judgement Virtually in Kano

The three-member panel of justices led by Oluyemi Asadebay, are delivering the judgement on Wednesday, virtually

The supporters of the All Progressives Congress APC and their counterpart, the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) are optimistic about the outcome of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The three-member panel of justices led by Oluyemi Asadebay, are delivering the judgement on Wednesday virtually.

The APC filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNPP as the winner of the election conducted on 18, March.

PREMIUM TIMES observed at various locations in the state where members of the political parties are gathered to watch the tribunal deliver judgement.

"We are here for celebration if our party eventually emerges victorious at the tribunal but if we lose we are going back home peacefully," said a supporter of the APC who only identified himself as Ibrahim.

Some of the supporters gathered at the Daula Hotel site are already celebrating chanting 'Gawuna has come' meaning that the APC candidate is winning at the tribunal.

Supporters of the NNPP are assembled at the residence of the NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at Miller Road.

Meanwhile, security operatives are trying to prevent flashpoints in the metropolis while restricting vehicular traffic around Bompai where the court is located.

The governorship election petition tribunal is receiving attention from within and outside the state.