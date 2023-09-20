Liberia: Drugs Issue Is an Old Age Problem

With the latest confiscation of another consignment of illicit drugs at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, President George M. Weah has sharply responded to allegations against his government that it is responsible for the increase in the inflow of narcotic substances in the country.

Speaking on the issue, President Weah debunked allegations against his government on the importation of narcotic drugs into the country saying that the drug issue in Liberia has been an old age problem and that the administration should not be blamed.

Weah in defending his government said he met drugs in Liberia during his youthful days including when he was a Senator and now President of the country. The Liberian leader at the same time revealed that during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and former Vice President Joseph Boakai, there were more drugs imported into the country.

He explained that several government officials were arrested including the former NSA Director with drugs in his car along the Liberia and Sierra Leone border during former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's Government and Joseph Boakai.

The Liberian leader blamed the past government of former President Sirleaf of importing more drugs in the country. He alleged that several government officials were arrested during former President Sirleaf Government

Meanwhile, President Weah who is seeking reelection has pleaded with Bong citizens to give him additional years to enable him to achieve more development activities across the country. Weah referred to himself as the only person who couldrescue Liberians and not any of the presidential candidates because they ran away during the time the citizens most needed help from them.