Mali: Tuaregs From Northern Mali Call for the 'Fall of the Junta'

One of the armed groups from northern Mali has called for a full-scale war against the junta. This despite attempts at dialogue and fears for the peace deal between the ex-rebels and government forces.

Indeed, the 'Cadre stratégique permanent' (CSP or Permanent Strategic Framework), part of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), already claims to be "at war".

The CMA, an alliance of armed groups dominated by Tuaregs, has been implicated in ongoing skirmishes with the junta for over a month.

However, Fahad Ag Almahmoud, a senior member in the armed group Gatia, said the armed groups were not trying to divide the country.

"We are in a war that the junta in Bamako wants", he wrote in a statement. "We will continue this war until all of Mali that has been taken hostage by the five colonels is liberated".

RFI's correspondent in the Sahel, Serge Daniel, confirmed that Gatia is calling for the "formation of a large political-military grouping" to continue the ongoing campaign.

More frequent attacks

One of the latest attacks occurred on Monday when two military camps in northern Mali were attacked by armed Tuareg rebel groups. The attack resulted in the death of five soldiers with another 11 missing.

The Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is the latest attack against army positions in northern Mali and has stoked of more widespread conflict.

The Tuaregs took up arms in 2012 seeking autonomy or independence, and later signed a peace agreement with the central state in 2015.

But when a military seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021, the CMA tried to oppose the military.

The CMA resumed its operations against the Malian army earlier this month, after months of bickering with the government.

