Nigeria: CJN Decries Burden of Political Cases, Swears in New Appeal Court Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, has lamented the high volume of political cases flooding the Nigerian courts.

Mr Ariwoola spoke on Wednesday at a swearing-in ceremony of nine new justices of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

He said political cases "are taking a monumental toll on our dockets".

"The times we are in are not pleasant, to say the least," Mr Ariwoola added, painting a picture of the overwhelming workload Nigerian judges grapple with.

For instance, the Supreme Court with only 11 justices had thousands of appeals clogging its dockets. The court is currently 10 short of its full complement of 21 justices.

The Federal High Court, during the electioneering, was inundated with over 3000 pre-election suits with many journeying through the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court.

The CJN also bemoaned the "steady rise" in litigation, which he attributed to "several novel crimes...being committed in the country."

"We are constantly on our toes and the dockets are ever rising in response to the challenges of our time," Mr Ariwoola said, as he called for "less litigation and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms."

He noted that the crowded dockets cause "unnecessary burden and depletion of both human and material resources."

Charge to new justices

In his charge to the new justices, Mr Ariwoola said they must redouble their pace to meet the expectations of litigants.

"The onus squarely rests on your Lordships to fasten your belt and roll up your sleeves to face the challenges head-on."

The CJN reminded the justices who were elevated from the High Court cadre to the appellate court that "...you have a divine mandate on earth that you must discharge with unveiled honesty and sincerity."

Congratulating the justices for their "well-deserved appointments", the CJN advised them to justify their promotion to the Court of Appeal to earn them subsequent elevation to the Supreme Court.

He further urged the jurists to "flee" from "juicy and irresistible gifts that are often intended to dent your reputation and integrity."

Mr Ariwoola to the justices that many high-profile cases would come to them on appeal, warning that "the tempo of public assessment of your conduct" has "assumed unprecedented spike from this moment."

"You must, against all odds, conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has been administered to you," the CJN admonished the justices.

The new Justices of the Court of Appeal with their states of origin include: Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun, Kaduna State; Binta Fatima Zubairu, Kaduna State; Peter Chudi Obiora, Anambra State; Okon Efreti Abang, Akwa Ibom State; and Asma'u Musa Mainoma, Federal Capital Territory, will be sworn-in Wednesday.

The rest are: Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu, Oyo State, Jane Esienanwan Iyang, Cross River State; Hadiza Rabiu Shagari, Sokoto State; and Paul Ahmed Bassi, Borno State.

The inauguration of the nine jurists raised the number of the Court of Appeal justices to 81.

