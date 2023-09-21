Nigeria: Lagos Agency Set to Honour 24 Schools, Premium Times' Journalist for Promoting School Safety

Mrs Esuruoso said the selection criteria were strictly based on compliance with safety practices and the promotion of school safety initiatives.

As part of its efforts towards promoting safety practices in schools, an agency of the Lagos State Government is set to hold the inaugural Beacon of Safety (BOS) Awards.

The award ceremony, according to the organisers, Safe School Lagos (SSLAG), which is an arm of the Lagos State Safety Commission, is planned to recognise 24 schools and other stakeholders including PREMIUM TIMES' Development Editor, Mojeed Alabi.

The organisers said the 24 schools selected have "demonstrated exceptional dedication to enhancing safety practices and minimising risks in the school environment."

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, SSLAG's Lead Resource, Bisi Esuruoso, said the event is aimed at promoting the culture of safety awareness within school environments in Lagos State.

SSLAG is a compliance-driven initiative that was developed to build on the 10 Standard School Safety Guidelines that were initially launched in 2013 by the Lagos State Government.

According to Mrs Esuruoso, the BOS Award Conference will recognise schools that have shown commitment to the SSLAG framework and implemented innovative strategies to create a safe school environment for students, staff, and visitors.

She added that stakeholders such as individuals and organisations who have promoted and supported safety and security initiatives in schools will be rewarded with the BOS Safety Champion awards.

Mrs Esuruoso said the ceremony scheduled to be held on 26 September will feature a workshop on safety and that it is open to parents, school administrators and media practitioners.

She added that the event which is in collaboration with Safe School Alliance will also recognise media professionals who have been helping to promote safety through reports, investigations, and advocacy projects.

Award for Alabi

Earlier, in a letter of nomination sent to Mr Alabi, and dated 5 September, he was commended by the organisation for his roles in promoting school safety through reporting and advocacy initiatives.

The letter, which was signed on behalf of the organisation by Mrs Esuruoso, reads in part: "The BOS Champion Award is a testament to your excellence and commitment, and we believe that your accomplishments will continue to inspire others to be involved in ensuring a safety culture in our school communities."

In 2022, the Education Writers' Association of Nigeria (EWAN)- a body of Nigerian journalists reporting on education across print, online and broadcast media, which Mr Alabi serves as its Chairman, convened a summit in partnership with the Lagos State Government on insecurity around Nigerian schools.

The summit drew participants across both private and public sectors, and it was declared open by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his then Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab.

The summit was attended by other stakeholders including representatives of the then Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, among others. The communique at the end of the conversations was led to the stakeholders.

More on BOS

In his remarks, the Director of Public Safety and Wellbeing at the Lagos State Safety Commission, Olatunde Ajose, reiterated that the award is to celebrate the best schools in safety practices in Lagos so that others can emulate them.

Mr Ajose said the "programme is one of its kind in the state to appreciate schools that have been following the regulations of safety commission in line with the governor's theme to make the state a safe place."

The BOS Awards ceremony is convened by the Safe School Alliance as part of a targeted advocacy programme to improve school safety outcomes. The initiative and event are in collaboration with the Lagos State Government regulating agency, the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Ministry of Education.

Criteria for selection

When asked why only one public school will be awarded out of 24 schools, Mrs Esuruoso said the selection criteria were strictly based on compliance with safety practices.

"The government is investing so much in public schools and we run the same safety programmes for both private and public schools," she said.

"So we are taking it step by step. We hope that through this award more schools will be intentional about compliance."

She also emphasised that closing the gap between private and public schools requires collaboration and sponsorship, adding that less than 20 per cent of private schools are complying with safety practices.

Mrs Esuruoso added that "schools must implement a safety management system to ensure staff are properly vetted and trained to prevent workplace violence."

"And we also need to realise that school safety has been defined as creating safe environments for children and it is starting from their homes to their schools," she said.

Minimum standard for safety

Mrs Esuruoso also noted that the state has developed a guideline for the minimum standard for safety.

According to her, the guidelines range from general safety, and management commitments to safety infrastructure, physical safety, nutrition and food service, sporting and recreation, offsite activities, disease prevention and controls. transportation safety, emergency preparedness, staff safety and other stakeholders, and child protection, among others.

She added that Lagos state is leading the way in prioritising safety and well-being in schools, with international recognition and invitations to share best practices.

She said: "If you look at the ecosystem, children who come to school live and they go back home. So whatever has been done in school, can easily be negated by a lack of purposefulness, or deliberate intention to keep them safe.

"So we are calling on parents to take care of their children."

She added that the event will also feature workshops to discuss issues such as mental health, psychosocial safety, and also their obligations to their children.