Nigeria: U.S. Court Orders Chicago Varsity to Release Tinubu's Records

A federal court in Chicago, United States, has directed the Chicago State University (CSU) to release all academic records relating to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, within two days.

The court said the former vice president has been able to sufficiently satisfy the purpose for seeking the records.

Judge Jeffrey Gilbert also ordered a deposition of designated CSU officials within two days after the records have been released, noting further that the process can be conducted during the weekend if necessary.

Gilbert ruled: "For all of the reasons discussed above, Atiku Abubakar's application pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1782 for an order directing discovery from Chicago State University for use in a foreign proceeding [ECF No. 1] is granted.

"Respondent CSU shall produce all relevant and non-privileged documents in response to requests for production Nos. 1 through 4 (as narrowed by the court) in applicant subpoena within two days of the entry of this memorandum opinion and order.

"The deposition of respondent's corporate designee shall proceed within two days of the production of documents. The parties can modify the dates set by the court by mutual agreement. Given the tight time frame under which the parties are operating, the deposition can, if necessary, occur on a non-weekday".

The order came hours after Abubakar had filed his appeal at the Supreme Court, following the September 6 judgement of the presidential election petitions tribunal that upheld Tinubu's victory.

Atiku had on August 2 filed an application for the court to order CSU to produce documents relating to Tinubu, as well as leave to get the school's administrators to authenticate any documents submitted under oath.

He said the documents would be used as part of his challenge against President Tinubu's election.

Atiku, a former vice president, said Tinubu should not have been allowed to run for president because he had submitted a forged document under oath in violation of the Nigerian constitution.