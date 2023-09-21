Nigeria: Abuja Light Rail Will Be Completed in Eight Months, Chinese Firms Tells Shettima

The $823 million Abuja railway was was due to be completed by 2015.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) has pledged to complete the Abuja light rail project in eight months.

CCECC Chairman, Jason Zhang, made the pledge on Wednesday when he led some members of its management team on a courtesy call on Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, media aide to the vice president.

Mr Shettima described the company as part of Nigeria's history, saying the Chinese construction giant has played a pivotal role in developing Nigeria's landmark projects.

He added that their commitment to the development of Nigeria and Africa is commendable.

"You have been in this country for 42 years. We have to commend you for all the beautiful initiatives and support over the years. We share a lot in common with the people of China, just as you have been with us through thick and thin.

"You have the financial fire power and the willingness to support Nigeria and other African countries without interfering in our local politics. This we appreciate a lot," the vice president said.

Mr Shettima assured CCECC that the present administration will sustain the existing relationship with the company and the people of China, saying the Abuja rail project, like others, remains dear to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of CCECC, David Waig, reiterated the company's commitment towards delivering the project within the stipulated period, saying the company will go above board and leave no stone unturned in ensuring the delivery of the Abuja light rail line come May 2024.

He called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to engage an operational company that will quickly see to smooth take off of the rail project.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Managing Director of the company, Jaques Liao, General Manager (Business), Eric Yu, and Inain Guo.

