Liberia: LFA Awards Committee Opens Public Voting

press release

Monrovia — The 2023 Awards Committee of the Liberia Football Association has adjusted the date for this year's event from 6 October to Saturday, 14 October, and announced September 20th as the start date for voting for MVP candidates, Best Defenders, Best coach, and Best Referees.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 committee member Elizabeth Nyanibo said the change in date was intended to avoid conflict in schedule with the political season.

"There are a series of political rallies that will climax Liberia's presidential and general elections which is slated for Tuesday, 10 October.

"The new day for the LFA 2023 Awards is October 14 and this is so because of the political season that we are in, and we don't want to have an event when political parties will be having rallies, " Miss Nyanibo pointed out.

Miss Nyanibo also mentioned that voting starts today and ends on 5 October.

"The Liberia Football Association 2023 Awards official voting starts today [20 September] and will end on Thursday, October 5," Miss Nyanibo concluded.

Short code: "2020" was unveiled to journalists and the general public. The public can vote for any candidate of their choice by texting the name of the preferred nominee to Orange short code "2020 and the cost of each text is USD 25 cents.

Meanwhile, LFA Administer its second FIFA football agent examination

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) on Wednesday, 20 September administered the second FIFA Football Agent Examination at its headquarters in Congo Town.

Six candidates sat for the exam and will be directly contacted by FIFA with their results in a week.

Candidates must obtain a score of 75% or higher to pass the exam.

According to FIFA, the introduction of the licensing system is a key component of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR) as it raises the professional and ethical standards for the occupation of football agent, thus leading to an increase in the quality of the service that they provide to their clients across the football industry.

The use of licensed football agents will become compulsory from 1 October 2023.

The next exams will be administered in May and September 2024.