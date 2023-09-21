Liberia: LEC CEO Monie Captan Inspires Staff to Prioritize Capacity Building At Retreat

Monrovia — Monie R. Captan, Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), has rallied the company's employees to actively pursue capacity-building opportunities and enhance their preparedness. He emphasized that for LEC to thrive and effectively meet the nation's growing demands, its staff must proactively seek capacity-building initiatives crucial to Liberia's development.

Addressing employees during a one-day retreat at the Planning, Engineering, and Major Connections department in Congo Town, Mr. Captan urged, "I want you, every one of you, to build your competency. That's the only way you can become a valuable member of the team that you work for."

Captan stressed the significance of continuous learning and professional development. He presented on the topic, "What kind of people do we need at LEC?" and highlighted the importance of competency, which he noted is developed over time. He encouraged employees to expand their skills beyond their job assignments, emphasizing that understanding procurement processes, human resources management, financial modeling, and the regulatory framework would make them more effective team members.

In a rapidly evolving energy sector with frequent technological advancements, Captan advised employees to stay ahead by participating in training programs, workshops, and conferences.

Investing in personal growth, according to Captan, benefits both individual employees and the corporation as a whole. He said, "If you are not building your competency, start now. You would be surprised if a topic came up in a meeting and I didn't know it very well."

Captan concluded by encouraging employees to explore opportunities beyond their immediate roles.

LEC's Executive Director for Engineering and Major Connections, Dele Shobayo, welcomed employees to the retreat, emphasizing its importance in fostering team spirit and camaraderie.

"Today, we chose this day to basically build team spirit. We have a lot of staff, and we needed an opportunity where every staff member could interact with each other," he added.

Mary Broh, Co-Chair of the LEC Taskforce, commended Monie Captan's leadership for revitalizing the LEC. She encouraged employees to approach their work with love and passion for their country, urging them to prioritize the nation's interests.

Meanwhile, the LEC management team recognized and certified several diligent staff members from the Planning, Engineering & Major Connections (PEMC) Division for their substantial contributions to the company's revenue over the year.

Under the all-Liberian management team led by Monie Captan, the LEC has achieved remarkable success, expanding its electricity grid, connecting more customers, and effectively combatting power theft through a dedicated taskforce that is headed by CEO Captan and cochaired by Madam Broh.

The Liberian Government and its partners continued to heap praises on the LEC management, stating that since the transition from Irish-based ESBI to Liberian management has proven beneficial for the company's growth and efficiency.