Liberia: Joint Security Condemns PYJ's Threat

Liberia's Joint Security has condemned Nimba Senator Prince Y. Johnson's threat of an "Arab Spring" rebellion should the government rig the October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The former Liberian warlord is a key political ally of opposition presidential candidate Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and the former ruling Unity Party (UP) in this year's elections.

He told a press conference on Monday the impressive turnout exhibited during UP's campaign launch on 17 September 2023 is an indication of the people's resolve to remove President George Manneh Weah from power.

"Before the October elections, Liberians are coming out under the banner 'Don't Try It' - any attempt, the people's power would be exercised like the Arab Spring," said Sen. Johnson.

"You'll shoot your gun; you'll kill us or you'll die. No more fear, Liberians don't have fear anymore," Sen. Johnson said.

He raised a concern about alleged potential election interference by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), and has threatened to fight back with arms in the cause of the people.

But through the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Joint Security has expressed serious concern about Sen. Johnson's statement.

The joint security noted with deep consternation and utmost concern that the statement attributed to Sen. Johnson threatening armed rebellion should the elections be rigged must be discouraged.

The Joint Security released a statement Wednesday, 20 September 2023 under the signature of Police Spokesperson Moses Carter. The statement emphasized that Liberia is a country of law, and as such, aggrieved parties must continue to seek legal remedies to issues instead of resorting to violence.

"The concept of a single individual anointing himself as judge, jury, and executioner must be discouraged," the Joint Security warned.

Mr. Carter reminded Senator Johnson that Liberians have had enough of suffering during the most recent civil unrest and are no more interested in returning this country to its ugly past.

"Hence, well meaning Liberians including political actors, civil society groups and religious institutions are urged to continue promoting peace and stability in Liberia and desist from engaging in actions that undermine the peace and stability of the state," said Carter.