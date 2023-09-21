Liberia: Koijee Wants American Suspect Prosecuted

The Secretary General of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Jefferson Koijee is cautioning authorities at the Ministry of Justice to apply the law and forget about friendship.

"Whether you come from London or America, we can't allow friendship to override or destroy our country; anyone going against the law must bear the full weight", he underscored.

SG Koijee gave the caution late Tuesday, September 19, in a news conference held at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town.

The law of Liberia must be applied to anyone that goes against it irrespective of where they come from, we can't be seen as trash to others all the time, he said.

Koijee continues that despite fruitful relationship between Liberia and the United States, Suspect Lucas' actions shouldn't be misconstrued as an American citizen; he must be held responsible for his actions.

He condemned that attack on innocent citizens and said the CDC is concerned about the life of every Liberian.

He said Suspect Lucas, who is linked to attempted murder, for reportedly trying to slash the neck of his Liberian girlfriend recently in Barnesville, should account for his personal action, which should not be misinterpreted on the basis of U.S.-Liberia ties.

"We want to congratulate the Government of Liberia through the Justice Ministry for taking seize of the matter." He said

It was reported recently that an American Missionary identified as Lucas Richard, attempted killing his Liberian girlfriend, Jessica Lloyd, after he slit her throat with a knife in Barnesville.

The act met condemnations from many well-meaning Liberians and prominent individuals in the society, including Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

Dr. Bhofal Chambers recently called for justice in the attempted murder case of Jessica Lloyd

The Speaker noted that the domestic violence meted out against the victim contravenes the laws of Liberia, including other international treaties.

He maintained that prosecuting Suspect Richard Lucas will prevent a recurrence and protect the rights of all Liberians.

Jessica Lloyd is currently undergoing treatment at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

But reacting to the incident, the CDC through its national secretary general Koijee, said the ruling Coalition is the only beacon of hope for every citizen across the country.

"We in the CDC are far more concerned for each and every one of our citizens irrespective of which political party you belong to, what happened to Jessica shouldn't be taken lightly, we hope the Police and the Justice Ministry will do due diligence to this case", he said.

