Liberia: Cllr. Brumskine Raps On CPP 'Change' Agenda

The Vice Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Counsellor Charlyne Brumskine says the current economic predicament of Liberians will require experienced Managers, and not politicians, to address the desperation for economic development, aimed at creating massive jobs for thousands of unemployed Liberians.

Counsellor Brumskine says such huge task will require an internationally credible and trustworthy Liberian like Mr. Alexander Cummings with the enviable corporate record and connections to attract foreign direct investments which are badly needed to resuscitate the country's ailing economy.

She says Mr. Cummings' laudable achievements as Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Global, where he managed a budget of over U$ 1 billion and an estimated workforce of 100,000, set him apart as the best and most trusted alternative to President Weah to lead Liberia's economic recovery.

"Mr. Cummings has the international credibility as well as the economic expertise and experience to effectively manage the country's budget and develop the human resource capacity for rapid economic development and growth," Counsellor Brumskine said.

She said in the country's current disastrous economic state "We don't need politicians; they have left us in the worst economic conditions," making reference to the widespread suffering and poverty that has engulfed millions of Liberians, after 176 years of independence.

The CPP Vice Standard Bearer made the assertions on Tuesday, September 20, during a talk show on a local radio station in Monrovia.

Counsellor Brumskine said within the first one hundred days of a CPP Government, Liberians will begin to experience gradual change in their lives as well as in the system and processes of governance in Liberia.

She said the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President George Weah has ravaged the country's economy, failed miserably, and lost international credibility and trust, evidenced by the government's inability to attract any significant foreign investments during his six years rule in Liberia.

Counsellor Brumskine said a CPP Government will reapportion the country's budget, with increased allocation to education to better train teachers, equip and enhance the technical vocational training to meet the job market needs for foreign investments.

She said the CPP Government will also prioritize the health care service as well as agriculture with the provisions of capital and better incentives for farmers to increase food production.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said the CPP will pursue a vigorous decentralization policy, not only for government services but to create robust commercial hubs in major counties including Grand Bassa and Nimba.

According to Counsellor Brumskine, Liberia has an abundance of resources and wealth but lacks the managerial skills to create jobs and effectively manage the resources for the general good of all Liberians.

She said lack of international trust, widespread corruption, weak judicial system, and weak foreign national policy have rendered Liberia's governance system ineffective and the country unattractive for direct foreign investments.

Counsellor said these are major challenges that a CPP Government will handle differently to restore the country's lost credibility and trust amongst the comity of nations.

She said the depth of poverty, suffering, desperation, and hopelessness amongst Liberians, especially in rural Liberia, is beyond alarm.

"Young girls, before reaching 14 years of age, are becoming wives, youths crave more for Jersey and football than education, elders have turned to begging for survival, while drug trafficking and addiction have reached alarming and dangerous proportions," Counsellor Brumskine said in response to questions about her observations in rural Liberia.

She observed that the depth of poverty has increased astronomically, since 2017, with deep-seated anger among rural dwellers, and said the only relief is massive job creation and economic development, which she said can only be accomplished by well-seasoned and experienced economists and not politicians.

She spoke about the country's disastrous road condition, with specific reference to the Southeast, where the only access to counties in that region, is through the Ivory Coast.