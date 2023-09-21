Africa: Morocco Stays Top While Guinea Bissau Make Improvement in Latest FIFA Rankings

FIFA has officially published its quarterly rankings with some interesting moves for African teams on the global rankings.

Morocco have moved two places up to position 13, remaining the leading African nation in the rankings while reigning African champions Senegal dropped two places from position 18 but remain amongst the top 20 in the world as they occupy position 20.

Tunisia is now amongst the top 30 in the world after moving up to position 29, while Mali and Cote d'Ivoire both move two places up to 49 and 50 to break into the top 50 ranked sides, replacing Greece and Paraguay respectively.

As a result, CAF now has 9 teams in the top 50, which is two more compared to the previous rankings.

Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau made the biggest improvement in the rankings, moving up six places to position 106.

It should be noted that Argentina is still the top the ranked team as they occupy number one ahead of France and Brazil.

15 Highest ranked African teams: