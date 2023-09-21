Nigeria: Super Eagles Drop in Latest FIFA Ranking Despite Sao Tome and Principe Rout

21 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped a place in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

This comes after Jose Peseiro's side thrashed Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in their last fixture.

The result, however, turned out not to have any positive effect on their position on the ranking table.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions were previously ranked 39th globally but now placed 40th.

The Super Eagles, however, maintained sixth position in Africa.

The Carthage Eagles of Morocco remain the top-ranked team on the continent.

The North Africans are followed by the Terangha Lions of Senegal, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, Desert Foxes of Algeria and Pharaohs of Egypt.

World champions Argentina retained their number one position on the ranking.

France, Brazil, England and Belgium complete the top five teams in the world.

