Ghana: More Than 21,500 Healthcare Workers Benefit From Health Workforce Programme

More than 21,500 healthcare workers, including 10,409 females across the country have benefited from improved capacity to respond to emerging health challenges and helping to build a resilient health system towards the attainment of UHC.

Since 2021, a strategic partnership between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Kingdom government through the Department of Health and Social Care (UK-DHSC) has been helping to transform Ghana's health workforce to better contribute to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This is contained in a statement issued by the WHO country office in Ghana signed by Sayibu Ibrahim Suhuyini, the Communication Officer, copied the Ghanaian Times.

The WorkforceProgramme was implemented from September 2021 to June 2023 in two phases, with a combined funding amounting to £3,663,918 from the United Kingdom Government through the Department of Health and Social Care (UK-DHSC).

The Programme has built the capacity of senior health managers and other healthcare workers through various components including strengthening human resources for health systems, public health surveillance, emergency preparedness and response.

Others included COVID-19 case management, adolescent sexual reproductive health and adolescent and youth-friendly health services, maternal, newborn and child health as well as mental health and psychosocial support training.

"Our partnership with the UK-DHSC on this project is a reflection of our shared belief that qualified health workers are the foundation for the delivery of quality health services," said the WHO Representative to Ghana, Prof. Francis Kasolo during a closeout meeting with partners to mark the end of the programme.

He added that "the success of the programme has demonstrated that we can achieve so much more through partnership."

Speaking on behalf of UK-DHSC, Health Advisor at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Uzo Gilpincommended WHO for mobilising and coordinating partners from different areas of health for the successful implementation of the programme and expressed the commitment of the government of UK to continue supporting interventions for the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

"The health workforce program has demonstrated WHO's role in convening multiple partners and agencies towards strengthening health workforce for better health outcomes," she added.

"We are grateful to WHO and UK-DHSC for this health workforce programe that has contributed to developing agile health workers who are driving our health sector agenda," noted the Director for Human Resources for Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Kwesi Asabir.

Some key achievements of the programme included enhanced capacity for 1,028 (53% females) health workers in Point of Care Quality Improvement interventions,"which is helping to improve maternal, newborn and child health in all 16 regions."

In addition to building the capacity of the health workforce, the programme has also supported the improvement and development of about 19 national frameworks, guidance and tools on workforce management, medical practices and training in the country.

"The health workforce programme was critical in equipping us with the skills needed to provide mental health & psychosocial support to survivors of the 2022 Appiatse explosion disaster," Dr Ruth Owusu-Antwi, President of the Psychiatric Association of Ghana said.