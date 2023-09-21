Ghana: More Than 21,500 Healthcare Workers Benefit From Health Workforce Programme

19 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

More than 21,500 healthcare workers, including 10,409 females across the country have benefited from improved capacity to respond to emerging health challenges and helping to build a resilient health system towards the attainment of UHC.

Since 2021, a strategic partnership between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Kingdom government through the Department of Health and Social Care (UK-DHSC) has been helping to transform Ghana's health workforce to better contribute to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This is contained in a statement issued by the WHO country office in Ghana signed by Sayibu Ibrahim Suhuyini, the Communication Officer, copied the Ghanaian Times.

The WorkforceProgramme was implemented from September 2021 to June 2023 in two phases, with a combined funding amounting to £3,663,918 from the United Kingdom Government through the Department of Health and Social Care (UK-DHSC).

The Programme has built the capacity of senior health managers and other healthcare workers through various components including strengthening human resources for health systems, public health surveillance, emergency preparedness and response.

Others included COVID-19 case management, adolescent sexual reproductive health and adolescent and youth-friendly health services, maternal, newborn and child health as well as mental health and psychosocial support training.

"Our partnership with the UK-DHSC on this project is a reflection of our shared belief that qualified health workers are the foundation for the delivery of quality health services," said the WHO Representative to Ghana, Prof. Francis Kasolo during a closeout meeting with partners to mark the end of the programme.

He added that "the success of the programme has demonstrated that we can achieve so much more through partnership."

Speaking on behalf of UK-DHSC, Health Advisor at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Uzo Gilpincommended WHO for mobilising and coordinating partners from different areas of health for the successful implementation of the programme and expressed the commitment of the government of UK to continue supporting interventions for the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

"The health workforce program has demonstrated WHO's role in convening multiple partners and agencies towards strengthening health workforce for better health outcomes," she added.

"We are grateful to WHO and UK-DHSC for this health workforce programe that has contributed to developing agile health workers who are driving our health sector agenda," noted the Director for Human Resources for Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Kwesi Asabir.

Some key achievements of the programme included enhanced capacity for 1,028 (53% females) health workers in Point of Care Quality Improvement interventions,"which is helping to improve maternal, newborn and child health in all 16 regions."

In addition to building the capacity of the health workforce, the programme has also supported the improvement and development of about 19 national frameworks, guidance and tools on workforce management, medical practices and training in the country.

"The health workforce programme was critical in equipping us with the skills needed to provide mental health & psychosocial support to survivors of the 2022 Appiatse explosion disaster," Dr Ruth Owusu-Antwi, President of the Psychiatric Association of Ghana said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.