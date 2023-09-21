Ghana: Court Remands Couple Over Gh¢1.6 Million Fraud

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded in police custody, two persons, for double sale of their four-bedroom in East Legon, Accra, to two people.

Vera Nartey, alias Akosua Kyerewaah, and Nosah Ekhator, were remanded by the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah.

The married couple after going through a full trial, had their sentence deferred to October 2, 2023, by the court.

The two, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty and were earlier granted GH¢1.5 million cedis bail each, when the trial began in October 2022.

As part of their bail conditions, they were required to provide three sureties, two of whom had to be civil servants earning at least GH¢2,000 per month.

According to the court, each of the sureties should be justified.

It was the case of the prosecution that the complainant, Godwin Kwame Avadu Donkor, is a businessman, who lives in Adenta, Accra.

According to the prosecution, Vera is a businesswoman and Ekahtor, a businessman, who both live in East Legon.

The court heard that Donkor contacted the accused in January 2022 to buy a house for his family.

The prosecution said Vera and Ekahtor told Donkor that they had a four-bedroom story building, which they wanted to sell at $290,000.

The court heard that the accused took Donkor to East Legon and showed him the building for sale.

After inspecting the property, Donkor expressed interest and bargained with them.

On January 28, 2022, Donkor paid GH¢1,663,200 to the accused and Donkor.

After the payment, accused failed to hand over the property to him (complainant) and instead resold it to Emmanuel.

The prosecution became alarmed and reported the matter to the police on October 2, 2022.

On October 3, 2022, Vera and Ekahtor were arrested, and they admitted the offence.

According to the prosecution, the couple promised to refund Donkor's money, but failed to fufil their promise.

Police investigations revealed that the accused resold the house to Emmanuel.