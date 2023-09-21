Ghana: Governing Councils Urged to Impact Positively On Country's Education

The Deputy Director General for the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (G-TEC), Professor Ahmed Jinapor, has urged Colleges of Education (COEs) Governing Councils to work hard and impact positively on the development of the country's education.

He noted that members of the councils played crucial roles in the country's education and should focus on their mandate so that colleges could become centres of excellence in the training of teachers.

Prof. Jinapor made the call at the opening of a three-day training for the Sunyani Zone of the Governing Councils of Colleges of Education, last Friday, in Sunyani, in Bono Region.

The training organised by the G-TEC in collaboration with T-TEL, was aimed at orienting council members of their duties and to help them appreciate their relationship with G-TEC.

The training helped in throwing more light on the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders towards the attainment of the right results for the colleges and the nation as a whole.

In attendance were members of Governing Councils of Al-Faruk College of Education, Atebubu College of Education, St Ambrose College of Education, St Joseph's College of Education, Wiawso College of Education, Brekum College of Education and Bia Lamplighter College of Education.

Participants were schooled on the establishment of the G-TEC-Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020, Act 1023, the Ghana Tertiary Education Policy, the College of Education Act, 2012 Act 847 and operations or business of Councils.

Other topics were understanding the harmonised documents of the COEs, quality assurance management practices at the COEs, Financial management resource mobilisation at COEs, drawing budget and tertiary education improvement programme for COEs expansion project.

Prof. Jinapor reminded members of the Council to consider G-TEC as their collaborator in the course of their operations and not rivals.

He reminded all stakeholders that they were working towards attaining the right results for the transformation of the nation through education.

Prof. Jinapor stated that plans were underway to regulate the running of distance courses, especially those been operated in churches, educational facilities such as Junior High and Senior High Schools without the requisite infrastructure and tutors, to ensure quality teaching and learning.

He explained that measures being put in place by the G-TEC were not to sanction any institution, but to sanitise tertiary education in the country to ensure that graduates get the best training for the job market.

The Vice President, Conference of Principals of College of Education (PRINCOF), Reverend Dr Joseph Nkyi Asamoah, lauded G-TEC and T-TEL for the training which according to him would enhance cordial relationship between Council Members and management of the colleges.

He appealed to stakeholders to do their best to ensure that the nation's education becomes the first port of call in Africa due to its quality and relevance to the needs of the country and the world.