Africa: AI Can Address Africa's Food Security, Financial, Other Challenges - NCC

The executive vice chairman/CEO Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered solutions can address some of Africa's most pressing challenges like limited access to healthcare, food security, financial inclusion and infrastructure development.

Danbatta, however, said for Africa to fully embrace the benefits of AI the continent must address several critical factors such as investment in building the necessary digital infrastructure.

The NCC EVC stated these at the 11th Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition with the theme: "Artificial Intelligence and Africa," in Abuja.

He said Africa has witnessed remarkable advancements in AI across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, finance, transportation, education, and even governance.

"The continent must commit to ensuring reliable power supply and fostering a conducive regulatory environment. Without robust infrastructure, the potential of AI will remain untapped, and the digital divide will further widen.

"We must prioritise digital skills development. AI technologies require a skilled workforce capable of developing, deploying, and maintaining these systems. We need to invest in education and training programs that equip our youth with the necessary skills to participate in the AI-driven economy.

"Collaboration and partnerships are also crucial in unlocking the potential of AI in Africa. We must foster collaboration among governments, regulatory bodies, academia, the private sector, and civil society. By working together, we can share knowledge, pool resources together, and leverage expertise to drive innovation and create an enabling environment for AI adoption.

"The Nigerian Communications Commission is fully committed to supporting the development and deployment of AI technologies in Nigeria and across the continent. We are working to create an enabling regulatory framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding the interests of consumers and citizens," Danbatta added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Digital Africa, Dr Evans Woherem said the theme of the conference this year is both timely and crucial as the world is in the era of the fourth Industrial Revolution, which is marked by intelligence.

"Al is therefore at the heart of this new industrial revolution. It has huge benefits for countries, organisations, and individuals, but also has the potential to cause harm. This means that countries can ignore AI only at their peril.

"It is for this reason that numerous countries are taking AI very seriously, as seen by their budgets and regulatory measures towards its development and implementation," Woherem said.