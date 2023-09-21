Nigeria: ActionAid Holds Peace Football Match in Kaduna

As part of activities to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Peace, ActionAid Nigeria in collaboration with Global Peace Development organized a football match in Kaduna with the aim of promoting peaceful co-existence in the state.

The executive director, Global Peace GPD, Mr. Esike Ebruke, explained that the essence of the event was to bring youths together irrespective of their culture, religion or tribe.

"We are trying to build trust, confidence and unity among the people of Kaduna State and that is why we are starting with the youths".

"Overtime, we observed that sports is one of the main tools that brings people together, especially young people, we are trying to build a cordial relationship among the citizens of the State".

The project officer, SARVE III, ActionAid, Cornelius Shija said "we are running a three year project in Kaduna State in six local government areas on preventing violent extremism.

"We are trying to see how we can actually reduce and prevent violence in Kaduna and by extension the Northwest region of Nigeria."

He urged Nigerians and citizens of the State to embrace peaceful co-existence in order to have a safe society.

Takau Football Club, of Jema'a LGA defeated Turunku of Igabi LGA 4-0.