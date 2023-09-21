Nigeria: ActionAid Holds Peace Football Match in Kaduna

21 September 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nonye Ekwenugo

As part of activities to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Peace, ActionAid Nigeria in collaboration with Global Peace Development organized a football match in Kaduna with the aim of promoting peaceful co-existence in the state.

The executive director, Global Peace GPD, Mr. Esike Ebruke, explained that the essence of the event was to bring youths together irrespective of their culture, religion or tribe.

"We are trying to build trust, confidence and unity among the people of Kaduna State and that is why we are starting with the youths".

"Overtime, we observed that sports is one of the main tools that brings people together, especially young people, we are trying to build a cordial relationship among the citizens of the State".

The project officer, SARVE III, ActionAid, Cornelius Shija said "we are running a three year project in Kaduna State in six local government areas on preventing violent extremism.

"We are trying to see how we can actually reduce and prevent violence in Kaduna and by extension the Northwest region of Nigeria."

He urged Nigerians and citizens of the State to embrace peaceful co-existence in order to have a safe society.

Takau Football Club, of Jema'a LGA defeated Turunku of Igabi LGA 4-0.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.