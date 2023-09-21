South Africa: Mashatile to Brief MPs On Land Claim, South Sudan Peace Talks

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday, 22 September 2023, brief Members of Parliament (MPs) on the progress achieved by government in resolving land claims as part of the land reform programme.

He will also, according to The Presidency, talk about efforts to find lasting peace for the people of South Sudan, among others, during oral replies to questions in the National Assembly.

"In his capacity as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture, Deputy President Mashatile has been leading initiatives that support the acceleration of land reform in the country," a media advisory read.

During this session, the Deputy President will update members on government's commitment to ensuring equitable access to land, to reverse apartheid spatial planning and to increase participation of historically disadvantaged communities in agriculture and other land-based industries.

"Deputy President Mashatile is also leading the implementation of rapid response interventions in municipalities to improve service delivery to communities.

"In this regard, the Deputy President will further apprise members of government programme to bring stability within identified dysfunctional municipalities that require immediate support from the government."

Following his recent successful Working Visit to South Sudan, the Deputy President will brief MPs on the latest developments and progress in the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.