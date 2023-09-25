Uganda: 13 Ugandans Abducted By South Sudanese Authorities Released

Kampala — Police in Uganda revealed that the 13 Ugandans who were allegedly abducted by the South Sudanese authorities in Koch sub-county Yumbe district, in retaliation, towards the arrest of Ernesto Tumia a South Sudanese Chief of Bori Boma, for fueling land conflicts have been released and handed over to Uganda authorities.

In a statement, police noted that since December 13, 2021, one Ernesto Tumia, a 52-year-old South Sudanese Chief of Bori village, Kejikeji county in South Sudan, has been entering Uganda with soldiers from the SSPDF, up to Fitina Mbayo village, and parcelling out land, and allocating it to South Sudanese.

"Again, on September 8, 2023, the suspect while in the company of the South Sudanese Army, formed more South Sudanese and gave them land, which led to his arrest by the UPDF," said Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson.

"In retaliation, the South Sudanese Army and authorities arrested 13 Ugandans and held them till 14.09.2023, when they were handed over at 2 pm, at AFOGI BORDER POST, in Moyo district, to the Ugandan Authorities headed by the LCV Chairperson Yumbe, Aseku Abdul Mutalibu, DISO Yumbe and others. In exchange, Ernesto Tumia was handed over through the Commandant OPM Bididi refugee camp, Nabugere Joel Michael, in liaison with South Sudan authorities,"