Nigeria: I Want Every Child to Be Passionate About Education

-- says internationally acclaimed Nigerian DJ Cuppy on International Day of Peace

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, visited the UN headquarters in New York this week to engage in events commemorating this year's International Day of Peace marked on 21 September. In an interview with Africa Renewal's Kingsley Ighobor, she discussed her philanthropic efforts and emphasized why every child deserves an education. Here are the excerpts:

Africa Renewal: Why are you here at the United Nations headquarters?

DJ Cuppy: It is an absolute pleasure to be here. My name is DJ Cuppy, also known as Florence Otedola. I am an international DJ and philanthropist, but most importantly, I am an avid believer and advocate for SDG 4 [quality education] and SDG 5 [gender equality].

I was invited here in New York to participate in International Day of Peace activities.

I was a young Nigerian girl with local dreams, but education has made me a woman with a global vision at 30 years old.

As you know, the UN headquarters is very far from Lagos where I was born and one of the most vibrant cities in Africa. One thing that separates me from most young Nigerians is access to education.

Education in Nigeria is seen as a privilege, so I am passionate about addressing that challenge.

What are you doing about it?

I am doing many things. I founded the Cuppy Foundation six years ago and so far we have helped over 50,000 Nigerian students get education.

Philanthropy is an experience; it is not just about charity; it is not just about giving; it is also about learning. One of the things I have learned so far is that I went into the Nigerian environment thinking I needed to just provide educational tools. In Northern Nigeria, particularly, many young girls don't have access to education. So, I recently focused my efforts on states in the region, including Katsina and Borno.

The Cuppy Foundation funds a stabilization center in Maiduguri [capital of Borno State]. There are insurgent and terrorist activities in that region. Unfortunately, when you go there, you can't just give a sick child a book; you also have to make sure the child is well.

Do you provide them with books?

No, actually. We aimed to provide them with books until we found out that they needed primary health care first. So, this is how all the SDGs are inter-connected. Once we take care of their health, we move on to the next stage, which is to finally educate them.

You must make sure you are not just putting on a plaster; you are healing the wound.

You are dealing with about 50,000 students, but there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, who need assistance. Do you work with other partners, including the government?

We have several partners. You cannot do it alone. It is important to view the government as a partner. It is important to collaborate.

I will be honest with you, helping these children with education is rather far-removed from my career as a DJ, but I want there to be more Cuppys. It is about planting a seed.

I am very proud to have recently graduated from Oxford University in the UK. But my certificate is not my major takeaway from the university; instead, it is the Cuppy Foundation Fund, which is the first-ever fund at Oxford University for African students. Many students abroad lack simple things such as winter clothing and the ability to pay rent.

So, we are looking at primary as well as higher educational institutions.

I just want every child to be enthusiastic and passionate about education.

What is the transition like for you, from entertainment to academia?

I balance both. I do not think we should ever be put in a box.

I don't think a DJ can't impact the world positively, and I don't think a philanthropist can't do music. The United Nations is a great example of that. Not only did they invite me to speak, but they also invited me to play music.

Tell us about your partnership with the United Nations.

The UN is such an important organization, and I am proud to engage with so many different aspects of it. Most recently, I have been inspired by the work of UNDP in Nigeria. We must think global, but we must also think local.

It has been amazing. I can only hope this inspires more Nigerians to engage with all the agencies across the UN.

It was nice to play some Nigerian music for people here at the UN headquarters, New York.

What was the reception like?

The reception was fantastic. I played one of my favorite songs, by me and Zlatan, called "Gelato." It was amazing to play some Yoruba songs too. It is all about showing that you can be in the music and entertainment industry and convey a positive message.

What's next for you?

I want to continue with my philanthropic work. The world is changing, for better or for worse, in certain ways.

I am very intentional.

The thing that now excites me the most is meeting people from around the world. And the United Nations provides a platform for that. You know, I am doing what I do in Nigeria, but someone else is doing it in India, another person is doing it in Canada, and or in the US.

Sometimes, when we have those days when we are not quite feeling motivated, it takes sitting down and gaining perspective on what we can learn from each other.

I was able to meet American actor and film director, Michael Douglas, at the UN. He has done so much work for the UN and I loved his main message today, which is, "Peace begins with me."

At the end of the day, it is about starting. People often ask me how I have done so much. You know, I started -- I tried something. I tried to make that first song. I applied to go to school. I approached that person or the other.

Much of the greatness we enjoy in the world comes from someone taking that first step!