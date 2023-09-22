Nigeria: Removal of Fuel Subsidy Has Increased Poverty in Nigeria - Muslim Leaders

Muslim Leaders under the aegis of the Supreme Council for Shari'a in Nigeria (SCSN) and Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah Wa'iqamatus Sunah (JIBWIS) have raised the alarm that Nigerians are really suffering, just as they have called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency, nip in the bud, the growing hardship in the country.

The Muslim leaders expressed concerns over the country's economy and security challenges.

Speaking on Thursday when the leadership of SCSN and JIBWIS - Kano State chapter separately at the National Assembly visited the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North, the Kano State Chairman of JIBWIS, Professor Abdullahi Sale Pakistan who urged the federal government to address the growing hardship in the country, however appealed to the government to intensify efforts at reviving the economy and providing employment in the country.

Also, members of the Supreme Council for Shari'a in Nigeria (SCSN), led by the Vice President, Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, said that the removal of fuel subsidy has ballooned the poverty in the country, just as they appealed to the government to come up with " a genuine means to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal."

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin assured the SCSN and JIBWIS of the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revive the economy and address the insecurity in the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President said, "President Tinubu is committed and working hard to address the insecurity in the country. He has been on the issue since he assumed office. He is also focused on the revival of the economy to create employment opportunities for our youths. If people get employed, the security situation will improve.

"The global system of employment has changed. We have passed the level where the government alone will provide employment. This is why the government is working hard to provide infrastructure for businesses to thrive so that the private sector can flourish and provide employment opportunities for the citizens."

Jibrin who described the clerics as the backbone of the society, however commended them for always drawing the attention of the government to issues in the country.