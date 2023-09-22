Nigeria: Ondo Assembly Speaks On Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor

The deputy governor has been served with the allegation letter, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the House, Olatunji Oshati.

The Ondo State House of Assembly says it will investigate the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Mr Aiyedatiwa has been served with the allegation letter, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the House, Olatunji Oshati.

The embattled deputy governor is yet to react to the allegations slammed against him by the lawmakers.

The statement by the lawmakers noted that "an allegation letter does not equate to an impeachment verdict," adding that "indeed, the allegation letter served to the Deputy Governor marks the initiation of the impeachment proceedings."

The lawmakers, however, stated that it's essential to "remember that this is a procedure rooted in due process, not a hastily conducted impeachment. We are conscious of the integrity of our present assembly and will not falter in our constitutional responsibilities to our constituents.

"We wish to declare, unequivocally, that the entire process remains within the realm of allegations. We are committed to examining these allegations objectively. Our primary responsibility is to uphold the integrity of our beloved state and foster accountability and transparency, even at the highest levels of government."

The lawmakers urged their constituents to refrain from making premature judgments, saying neither the deputy governor nor the governor is immune to legislative actions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The allegation letter has been served, and Mr Deputy Governor has the full right to defend himself. Rest assured, we are committed to following due process and will do so diligently."

Serving the allegation letter on the deputy governor contradicts the earlier position of the House that it was not interested in impeaching the deputy governor.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately speak with the Ddeputy governor Thursday evening as all his media aides have been fired by the governor.

Background

The embattled deputy governor, Mr Aiyedatiwa, has been in the eye of the storm lately since Governor Rotimi Akeredolu returned from Germany after a three-month medical leave.

While Mr Akeredolu was away, Mr Aiyedatiwa was the acting governor, following the transmission of power to him via a letter to the State House of Assembly by the governor.

For the three months, Mr Akeredolu was away, there was a lull in the governance process in the state even as there were rumours of a split in the state cabinet.

Some elements loyal to Mr Akeredolu accused Mr Aiyedatiwa of not doing enough to push back some unsavoury reports about the governor's ill health allegedly orchestrated by the deputy governor's media team.

On his resumption of duty, following his return from the medical leave, Governor Akeredolu fired all the media aides of Mr Aiyedatiwa and transfered their duties to the state's Ministry of Information and Orientation.