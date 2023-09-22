Ghana: Adu, Mugendi Shine in SMEC Invitational Golf Tournament

Experienced golfer, Frank Adu, has emerged as a winner of SMEC International's Invitational golf tournament played at the Achimota Golf Club (AGC) on Saturday.

Adu, who is also the President of the AGC, recorded 40 points in a keenly contested Men's event to win the ultimate trophy and a golf bag from the sponsors.

He was followed by Roland Osei Nyarko who scored 39 points to clinch the second position.

Elias George Hage who lost the battle for second position on countback settled for the third position. In the Ladies event, Pam

Mugendi put up an outstanding performance to win with 37 points. She received a trophy and golf bag, and was followed by Mary Prempeh in second position and Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah in third position.

The awards for the men and women Longest Drive went to Tutu Agyare and Mary Prempeh respectively, while the Closest to the Pin award for men went to Jojo Ampadu with that of the women going to Charity Vogel.

There was also the Academy event for staff of SMEC which saw Daniel Fefe stealing the show as the Most Accurate Putter for men, while Naa Ansah Bruce-Tagoe was the women's winner.

Speaking after the event, the Regional Manager for SMEC West Africa, a member of the Surbana Jurong Group, Singapore, Mr Jose Fernandes, said they were pleased to hold the second edition of the golf tournament.

He said the event was to connect with clients and provide a networking platform between the organisation and golfers.

"It is a gathering of our staff, potential clients and friends to network in a very relaxed, sporting atmosphere. This is basically to recognise SMEC and the good work we are doing in Ghana as far as developing infrastructure is concerned," he stated.

"We are committed to another event next year to bring more people on board. We have over 90 per cent of Ghanaians as our work-force and we would continue to engage more people. It was a successful event and we are happy to host the golf event," he stressed.

Golf, he said, was one of the most social sports that provided the platform to engage and grow the business.

The winner, Mr Adu commended SMEC for organising the event, adding that their sponsorship was a great boost towards the growth of the sport in Ghana.

"AGC is committed to having more females to play golf. I would urge management of SMEC to get more of their female staff to play golf," he stated.

On his part, the Operations Manager for SMEC Ghana, Mr Emmanuel Mantey, added that "we believe that golf is an avenue for people to come together and create opportunities and we hope for a bigger event next year."