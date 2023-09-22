Ghana: Nat'l Chief Imam Inaugurates Al-Rahma Centre for Learning

The National Chief ImamDr Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, last Friday inaugurated a multi-purpose centre for learning, at Madina-Abokobi, in Abokobi District of the Greater Accra Region.

The National Chief Imam, who cut sod for the construction of the edifice in 2017, was assisted to open the fully furnished centre, by the Qatari Ambassador to Ghana,Mr Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Homaid.

The edifice, constructed by Qatar Charity and named Al-Rahma Centre for Learning (Mercy Center), would serve as Mosque and educational centre.

It has three classrooms, a head teacher's office, toilet, bathroom, borehole and a compound to host about 400 people at a time.

The facility can accommodate 40 students in each class within the learning centre, and the Mosque can host 430 worshippers at a time.

Dr Sharubutu was also accompanied by other Imams and the Imam for the Centre, Dr Hussein A Rahman.

The national Chief Imam noted that the facility would give Muslims the opportunity to learn more about Islam and the Holy Quran.

He noted that additionally, "the centre would assist children become faithful companions of the Holy Prophet of Islam to the extent that neither their work, businesses nor wealth can deter them from been devoted to the worship of Allah."

Dr Sharubutu asked members of the community, Muslims and Imams to consider the edifice as their own and jointly maintain it.

Mr Mahmoud Jibriel, who donated land for the construction of the centre, praised Allah for its successful completion, and thanked the Qatar Charity for fully financing the project. He appealed to residents, especially Muslims in Madina-Abokobi, to patronise the facility and ensure its regular maintenance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Country Director of Qatar Charity in Ghana, Mr Hasan Owda, expressed gratitude tothe national chief Imam for his good works towards the promotion of Islam, and prayed for Allah's blessing and good health for the religious leader.

Mr Owda urged communities and stakeholders to support Qatar Charity to be able to complement government's efforts in promoting quality healthcare, educationand livelihood empowerment programmes.

He said the Charity as part of its mission in Ghana, has already inaugurated projects, including a Clinic at Bisikan, in Wa, Upper West Region, a Mosque, borehole and classroom block at Dodowa, Eastern Region, a borehole at Liberia Camp, near Kasoa, in the Central Region, borehole in Kwadaso, in Eastern Region, and two Mosques at Ablekuma, in Accra.