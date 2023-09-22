Liberia: Vice Standard Bearer of CPP Urges Grand Bassa County to Choose Development-Oriented Leaders

Grand Bassa County — Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine, the Vice Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), delivered an impassioned speech during the GF-CYMOL 1st National Gowning Program in Grand Bassa County over the weekend. As the guest speaker at the event, she urged the people of Grand Bassa County to make informed decisions and choose leaders committed to bringing development and progress to their region.

Cllr. Brumskine expressed her deep concern that Grand Bassa County had fallen behind in terms of development compared to other counties due to ineffective representation and poor leadership. She emphasized that the time had come for the people to demand change and better governance.

In her address, Cllr. Brumskine reminded the audience that she is merely a vessel on the ballot paper, and it is ultimately the people of Bassa Lands who have the power to bring about change and development in their county. She called on them to exercise their democratic rights wisely and elect leaders who would prioritize the needs of the people.

The Vice Standard Bearer reaffirmed the CPP's commitment to serving the people's interests and emphasized the party's platform, which is dedicated to creating a government that works for the betterment of the people and ensures their voices are heard.

During her visit to Grand Bassa County, Cllr. Brumskine made a stop at German Camp, where she received heartfelt sentiments from the local community. Many expressed regret for not fully and sincerely supporting the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine in the past and acknowledged their error. They called on their fellow residents to correct this mistake by offering their unwavering support to the CPP.

The district's elders, women, and youth united in their plea for a better future and pledged their allegiance to the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP). Traditional Chief Philip Thompson praised Cllr. Brumskine for her dedication in preserving the Liberty Party and ensuring it did not falter, despite some people's wishes to the contrary. He assured her of their unflinching support in the upcoming elections.

Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine's visit to Grand Bassa County served as a rallying point for the CPP, strengthening the party's ties with the community and renewing hope for a brighter future for the county.