Liberia: CEMENCO Introduces New Product to Reduce Cost of Construction

Monrovia — Liberia Cement Corporation (CEMENCO) has taken a significant step towards reducing the high construction costs in Liberia by introducing its latest cement product, "Superplast 22.5X," which is now available on the Liberian market for $6.70. This cement serves maximum results for block laying, tile laying, and plastering at a minimum cost. Mr. William P.H. Gaignard, the company's Managing Director, officially launched the product at CEMENCO's headquarters on Monday, September 18, 2023. He emphasized the historical importance of this product, highlighting its overall affordability, making it accessible for all Liberians to build their homes at a lower cost.

Mr. Gaignard pointed out that while some individuals can afford to purchase cement for $8 per bag, others cannot. "Cemenco has introduced the new "Superplast" cement at $6.70 to address this disparity." He expressed his desire to witness a shift from mud houses to sustainable and economical homes and to provide homeownership opportunities to all Liberians. He stated, "Today marks a significant moment in our journey here at Cemenco. When we do business, we must assess our market position. Are we the leader? If not, we must find solutions to become the leader. If we are the leader, we must find solutions to maintain our position. This requires innovation, understanding the citizens, and working towards solutions."

Mr. Gaignard also highlighted Cemenco's commitment to developing the construction sector in Liberia, emphasizing that their mission extends beyond selling cement to improving the population's economic well-being. Introducing this new cement product is expected to lower construction costs, making it more affordable for all Liberians. Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, who was present at the launch, praised Cemenco for its forward-thinking approach to ensuring affordable cement for block laying, tile laying, and plastering in the Liberian market. However, she urged the company to provide clear guidance to the public on properly using the cement to avoid misuse, particularly in producing blocks and concrete.