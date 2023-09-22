Liberia: LBNM Validates Midwifery Curriculum for 'Excellence' - Training Nurses and Midwives to Mitigate Infant and Maternal Mortality Ratio in Liberia

Monrovia — On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the Liberia Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM) held a one-day program to validate its revised competency-based registered Nursing and Midwifery curriculum. This curriculum, created in alignment with the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and LBNM, aims to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates in Liberia.

Madam Cecelia Kpangbala-Flomo, LBNM Registrar/Executive Secretary, provided an overview of the framework for the LBNM curriculum revision. She emphasized that this correction is a crucial step toward meeting international, regional, and national standards. The Government of Liberia has authorized LBNM to undertake the responsibility of curriculum development and validation for both basic and advanced training for nurses and midwives in the country.

Madam Cecelia Kpangbala-Flomo stated, "Our activities here today are in line with Title 33 of the Public Health Law of Liberia, which established the Act of Nursing and Midwifery. This act empowers us to establish procedures, guidelines, and standards for nursing and midwifery training institutions in Liberia."

Reading the resolution of the LBNM Registered Nursing and Midwifery Curriculum revision validation, Mrs. Ramatta Y. Kogar, Chairperson of the Education & CPD Committee, highlighted that the board is mandated under the public health law to develop the nursing and midwifery curriculum, aligning it with the competency framework of WHO, ICN, ICM, and WAPCNM. This effort received funding and technical support from Partners in Health (PIH), University of Global Health Equity, University of California, and others.

During the handover of the validated curriculum, Judy Khanyola - International Consultant, and G. Clinton Zeantoe- National Consultant, commended LBNM for their involvement in crafting the document. They encouraged LBNM to remain adaptable to changes in the health sector.

In his remarks, Mr. Humphrey G. Loweal, Chairman of LBNM, praised Last Mile Health and all partners for their pivotal role in the process. He described the finalized nursing and midwifery curriculum as a significant achievement, created with the guidance of international consultants and technicians. The curriculum will be shared with all registered nurses and midwives, along with a copy of the students' law book, with the ultimate goal of mitigating cases of infant and maternal deaths in Liberia.