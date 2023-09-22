Liberia: Let Your Pen Change the Narratives

-Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh cautions journalists

The Establishment Coordinator of the Angie Brooks International Centre and Initiator of the Women's Situation Room (WSR), Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh has cautioned journalists to be factual and balanced in their reportage.

She gave the caution Tuesday, 19 September 2023 at a one-day media training organized under the auspices of the Angie Brooks International Center, barely 21 days to the presidential and legislative elections.

"I'm excited to seeing all of you journalists, you play a vital role especially during these elections. But let me remind you that your pen should change the narratives," she said.

Cllr. Wureh urged journalists to change the narrative by reporting women in politics impartially.

She said the gender disparity in politics is worrisome, noting that journalists' reportage during these elections should be fair.

"One of the things that worry us is how do you cover women in politics, the gender disparity that we see in politics," said Cllr. Wureh.

"We all know the power of the pen, but it will be great if that power is being used for good. It will be great if that power is being used to change the narrative of Liberia. It will be great if we be accountable," she added.

She urged journalists to look at women in a gender lens, and report fairly on women.

The workshop was held under the theme: Responsible Reporting and Reporting with a Gender Lens organized by Angie Brooks International.

It brought together scores of journalists from different media institutions including print, electronic, and television stations, among others.

Facilitators of the one-day training included Atty. Facia Harris, veteran media actor Eva Flomo, and publisher of the Women Voices Newspaper Ms. Hellene Nah Sammy.

Key issues raised by facilitators at the training included the role of journalists in election reporting; facts gathering; and avoiding making hate speeches which have the propensity to cause chaos.