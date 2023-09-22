Liberian to Launch ICT Book

A young Liberian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) activist, Willie Bee Tingba, Jr., will on September 30, 2023, launch a book titled "ICT Tools for Liberia's Development."

The ceremony will include the first-ever national ICT award event at the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor.

Activist Tingba is one of Liberia's brightest young ICT personalities pursuing a Master of Science in Information Systems Engineering at Cyprus International University.

He is also pursuing a Master's in Artificial Intelligence Engineering at Near East University.

The book, "ICT Tools for Liberia's Development," focuses on Liberia's unique context and explores the pivotal role of ICT in advancing the nation's development.

It offers insights, strategies, and real-world case studies that shed light on how technology can be harnessed for socio-economic growth and prosperity.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the book launch is its philanthropic mission, where a portion of the funds raised from the event will be dedicated to the establishment of a digital research center in Liberia.

It would be a vital step towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring that technology reaches all corners of the nation.

Liberians are gearing up for a momentous occasion marking the first-ever National ICT Award event alongside the highly anticipated book launch.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two events which are expected to be held on the same day are poised to not only commemorate technological achievements but also propel Liberia further into the digital age.

The book authored by Activist Tingba, promises to be a groundbreaking contribution to the world of Information and Communication Technology.

It recognizes the contributions of ICT students, professionals, policymakers, and organizations that have played pivotal roles in advancing the nation's technological landscape.

This will not only showcase Liberia's commitment to technological growth but will also inspire a new generation of tech enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the book launch will provide a unique opportunity for ICT stakeholders, including students, professionals, and policymakers to come together, network, and exchange ideas.

It promises to be an evening of knowledge-sharing and collaboration, setting the stage for a brighter, tech-driven future for Liberia.

Willie Bee Tingba, Jr., is a Liberian author, IT professional, Lecturer in Information Technology, and a leading Digital Rights Advocate in Liberia.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology Infrastructure Management Services from the United Methodist University (UMU) in Liberia.

He is the founder and first President of both the Liberia Information Technology Student Union (LITSU) and the Liberia Computer Society (LCS).

He formerly worked at the BlueCrest University College and the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Republic of Liberia.