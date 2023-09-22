Liberia: Haven Care Clinic Transitions to Full Hospital

Thousands of residents of Montserrado County Electoral District#6 are to benefit from an approximately fifty (50) bedroom hospital in the district as the Haven Medical Care is now transformed into a full-time hospital.

Residents' quest to access basic health care has been restricted to the Christian-run ELWA Hospital in the district with many of them being transferred to the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital in Sinkor, Monrovia.

But now relief has come as District #6 Representative, Rev. Samuel Enders, owner of the Haven Cares Medical Clinic has now transformed the facility into a hospital for the benefit of residents.

Representative Enders said on Monday, September 18, that when renovation works are completed, the facility offer various kinds of surgeries, including an intensive care unit to serve residents.

During a brief ceremony, he put the estimated cost for the proposed Haven Care Medical Hospital at US$1.4 million. The facility is situated on one acre of land that contains seven gigantic buildings, opposite Calvary Chapel School in Rehab Community, Paynesville.

It will offer free medical care for children from 0-6 years and pregnant women.

Rep. Enders adds that the facility, when completed, will also provide X-rays, CT scans, ultrasound, dentistry, eyes, OB, and gynecology services, among other major and minor services.

He describes the facility as a helpful adventure that will strive to meet the health needs of Liberians, especially residents of the district, who have been yearning for access to quality healthcare.

Representative Enders, who is seeking reelection, says education, access to quality healthcare, women empowerment, youth empowerment, and improving the livelihoods of his people are paramount that is why he wants to return to the House of Representatives.

