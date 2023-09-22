Liberia: LNBA Provides Capacity Support to NEC

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) says it has begun rolling out activities under the LNBA/National Elections Commission (NEC) collaboration project.

It said the project is intended to build the capacities of the NEC, civil society organizations, security sector actors, religious communities, and the media.

The project is being funded by the Electoral Support Program of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and will last for five months.

According to a press release, the implementation of the project activities has been disaggregated on a regional basis in the fifteen political subdivisions of the country.

The LNBA statement under the signature of its National Secretary General Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah noted on Thursday, 21 September 2023 that the implementation of the project began on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

It said the project began with the holding of a public dialogue on electoral dispute resolution, with emphasis on the distinction between courtroom litigation and administrative hearings conducted at NEC, and public awareness of the election timetable and pre-election activities.

The event was held at the Paynesville Town Hall, Montserrado County, and was attended by over 100 participants drawn from various sectors of the Liberian society, including members of the bar, civil society organizations, the security sector, and the media.

The project, which is the first of its kind, has been widely praised by members of the Bar, the Supreme Court, and the public given the sacred role of the Bar over the years.

The objective of the project is to ensure the peaceful conduct of a free, fair, transparent, credible, and democratic election.

Making remarks at the event, LNBA president Cllr. Sylvester Rennie; Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie, ECOWAS Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, NEC Commissioner Boakai Dukuly, and the Legal Analyst of the EU Observer Mission underscored the need for the conduct of a peaceful and transparent election.

They praised the effort of the LNBA, NEC, and the UNDP for such a wonderful initiative.

In continuation of the activities, the LNBA will today, 22 September 2023 hold a major public dialogue in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, to train election stakeholders in the western region, which includes Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

The event is expected to be attended by over 100 participants.

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the LNBA will hold another public dialogue and awareness event in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, with participants drawn from Margibi, Rivercess, and Grand Bassa Counties.

The LNBA recently received US$150,000 from the UNDP Electoral Support Program to roll out activities under the project.